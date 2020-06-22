Army chief lauds Pakistan Navy for its sacrifice and valour

Cheif of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visits Pakistan Navy War College in Rawalpindi, on June 22. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Cheif of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa extolling the Pakistan Navy said that it's formidable force, which has a proud history of valour and sacrifices.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, COAS Bajwa said: "Pak[istan] Navy [has] a proud history of valour & sacrifices as a formidable force [and] has always come up to the expectations of the nation in defending the maritime frontiers."

General Bajwa visited the Pakistan Navy War College, where he laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

The army chief addressed participants of 49 Naval Staff Course & faculty members. The army chief said that the Naval War College is a prestigious institution of Pak[istan] Navy "where officers of Pak[istan] AFs & friendly countries are trained for [the] assumption of key appointments".

During his address, the army chief also focused on the geostrategic environment, security challenges, and opportunities for Pakistan. Earlier upon arrival, he was received by Rear Admiral Muhammad Zubair Shafique, Commandant Pakistan Navy War College, and Lt Gen Majid Ehsan Commander Lahore Corps.