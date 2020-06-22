KP chief secretary sent report on province's 240 areas under smart lockdown

PESHAWAR: Nearly 537,010 people will be under lockdown in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) 240 areas after the provincial government decided to seal areas in the province to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a report sent to the KP chief secretary on Monday, “smart lockdown” has been imposed in 240 areas to curb the spread of the virus as the number of cases in the COVID-19 hotspots rise to 2,305.

In the Malakand division, 137 affected areas have been put under a “smart lockdown” while in Banu, nine areas are under the stringent measures to stop the spread of the disease.

In Dera Ismail Khan and Hazara division, seven and 25 areas are under "smart lockdown", respectively, while in Kohat and Mardan, 15 and 13 areas are observing “smart lockdown’, the report said.

It added in Peshawar division, around 34 areas are observing the lockdown measures.

After receiving the report, the chief secretary urged the people to cooperate with the administration during this time.

As of Monday, KP has recorded nearly 22,000 virus cases and more than 800 deaths.

Major parts of Pakistan undergo lockdown

On June 16, areas in major cities in Pakistan underwent a 'smart lockdown' after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) issued a list of 20 cities identified as coronavirus hotspots across the country.

Parts of Islamabad and Peshawar were sealed with major areas to curb the spread of COVID-19

Moreover, areas identified in Swat include Bahrain, Matta, Babuzai, Kabal, Barikot, Khariri, Gwalerai and Odigram.

Other tehsils identified by the KP Health Department included UC Qambar, Saeedoshareef, Breekot Gharbi, Quetta Sharki, Kozabandi and Madin.

More than 489 people have been infected in these areas, the provincial health department said.

In Peshawar, the four areas identified as coronavirus hotspots were sealed with both outgoing and incoming ways sealed. Lockdown was imposed in Ahsrafia Colony, Channa Road, Danishabad and Hayatabad in Phase 1/Sector E-1.

Police were deployed in the areas with markets except for grocery stores and medical stores.