India can activate sleeper cells in Pakistan to divert attention from internal issues: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said that India can mobilise sleeper cells in Pakistan, to divert attention from its internal issues and disrupt peace in the neighbouring country.

“Let it be Line of Control (LoC) firing provocations or any other matter, India cannot see enduring peace in Pakistan,” Qureshi said in a statement.

He added the Bhartia Janta Party-led Indian government is under immense pressure due to its embarrassing military skirmish with China in Ladakh.

“I will raise the issue of regional security with foreign ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation countries,” he said.

The foreign minister added that recently a few incidents took place in Karachi and the government is looking closely into them.

India has increased ceasefire violations across the LoC in the past few months.

A day earlier, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Indian troops initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation in Hajipir and Bedori sectors along the LoC, targeting the civilian population.

A 13-year-old girl, identified as Iqra Shabbir, embraced martyrdom as Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations.

On Saturday, Indian forces resorted to indiscriminate firing across the LoC injuring three Pakistani civilians critically.

"Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation using mortars and automatics in Nikial Sector along LOC deliberately targeting the civilian population. Due to indiscriminate fire in Khanni and Ooli villages, three innocent civilians received critical injuries.

"All injured evacuated and being provided with medical care," the ISPR had said.

Pakistan had summoned senior Indian envoys and diplomats after every ceasefire violation to protest strongly against India's unprovoked aggression.