PM honours legendary boxer Muhammad Ali for his exceptional beliefs

world's renowned heavy weight champion in boxing, Muhammad Ali. Photo: Getty Images

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday paid tribute to world renowned heavy weight boxing champion Muhammad Ali, saying that he was the greatest sportsman owing to his conviction that humans have "a higher purpose of existence".

“I believe he was the greatest sportsman, not only because he was talented, intelligent & courageous, but because his beliefs went beyond material considerations to a conviction that humans, unlike animals, had a higher purpose of existence” the premier said, in a post on Twitter.

The prime minister also tagged a video recording titled "Muhammad Ali’s biggest fight was not in the ring" showing Ali’s professional life, beliefs and different aspects of his journey.

“In standing up for his beliefs in the face of all odds, he sacrificed the best years of his sporting life & lucrative earnings. His strength & courage continue to inspire people across the world even today,” the prime minister added.

Muhammad Ali was a US boxer, philanthropist and social activist and was universally acclaimed as one of the greatest athletes of the 20th century.

He became an Olympic gold medalist in 1960 and the world heavyweight boxing champion in 1964.

Following his suspension for refusing military service, Ali reclaimed the heavyweight title two more times during the 1970s, winning his famed and ferocious bouts against Joe Frazier and George Foreman.

During 1984, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Due to his philanthropic work, Ali earned the US Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005.



