YDA to stage demonstrations in AJK if doctors' demands not met

MUZAFFARABAD: The Young Doctors Association (YDA) on Sunday announced sit-ins and demonstrations starting tomorrow over the Azad Jammu and Kashmir government's "failure" to resolve their issues.



In a press conference by YDA leaders and office-bearers, Dr Faheem Gardezi, the president of the body's AJK chapter, warned that if the demands of the doctors and other healthcare professionals were not not met in two days, then there would a sit-in at the gate of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.



All doctors of AJK should be given concessions, Dr Faheem said. The posts of doctors should be in proportion to the region's population, he added.

The YDA AJK president said the regional government seem non-serious about resolving their issues.

"Hospitals in Azad Jammu and Kashmir are full of coronavirus patients," he said, appealing to the public to take precautions to avoid contracting the deadly respiratory disease.