Renowned religious scholar Mufti Naeem passes away

KARACHI: Chancellor of Jamia Binoria, Mufti Naeem, passed away on Saturday in the port city, a spokesperson of the seminary said in a statement.

He was being taken to a nearby medical facility after his health deteriorated and breathed his last before reaching the hospital, the spokesperson said.

Mufti Naeem's funeral prayer will be offered tomorrow after Asr, while he will be buried at Jamia Binoria Al-Aalmia cemetery.

Condolences pour in

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed profound sorrow and regret over the scholar's demise, praying for his ranks to be elevated in heaven and for his family to be granted patience.

President Arif Alvi also expressed deep sorrow over the renowned scholar's passing.

He extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the heirs and acknowledged his services for the promotion of religious knowledge in Pakistan.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, too, condoled the death of renowned religious scholar. "May Allah bless the departed soul in eternal peace and give strength to the bereaved family. Aameen," Gen Bajwa said.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif extended his condolences and lauded Mufti Naeem's services for the propagation of Islam and the country.

"The nation has lost a distinguished religious scholar whose services for the promotion of Islamic education will continue to be remembered for a long time.

"My heartfelt condolences to his family and students. May Allah rest his soul in peace," he said.

Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri said with the scholar's demise "Pakistan has been robbed of a great religious figure".

Minister for Information Shibli Faraz said Mufti Naeem's demise is "sad news".

"He was one of the top religious guides of this country. His absence will be felt for a very long time. May blessings of Allah be on him," he said.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also expressed sorrow over his demise and extended his deep condolences to his near and dear ones.



