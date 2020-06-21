Indian firing along LoC kills 13-year old, confirms ISPR

Photo: File

RAWALPINDI: A 13-year-old girl was martyred as Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Indian troops initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation in Hajipir and Bedori sectors along LoC last night targeting the civilian population.

“Due to indiscriminate firing of Indian troops in Mensar village, Bedori Sector, a 13-year-old girl Iqra Shabbir embraced shahadat, while her mother and a 12-year-old boy sustained serious injuries,” ISPR.

The military’s media wing added that the Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to the unprovoked firing from Indian troops.

LoC tensions increase between India and Pakistan in recent days

India's increasing ceasefire violations across the LoC has heightened tensions across the border between the two countries.

On Saturday, Indian forces resorted to indiscriminate firing across the LoC injuring three Pakistani civilians critically.

"Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation using mortars and automatics in Nikial Sector along LOC deliberately targeting civilian population. Due to indiscriminate fire in Khanni and Ooli villages, three innocent civilians received critical injuries.

"All injured evacuated and being provided with medical care," the ISPR had said.

Pakistan has summoned senior Indian envoys and diplomats after every ceasefire violation to protest strongly against India's unprovoked aggression.