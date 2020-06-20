International flight operations resume in Pakistan from today

Photo: File

International flight operations resumed in Pakistan on Saturday after the government authorised international passenger and charter flights to and from all international airports in the country.

"Government of Pakistan has authorised international passenger and charter flights to/from all international airport of Pakistan except Gwadar and Turbat airport in accordance with restrictions/limitations for scheduled international flight operations as approved by the competent authority," a NOTAM from the Civi Aviation Authority (CAA) issued on Friday read.

It added that slot timings as decided by the authority shall be strictly followed with sufficient separation between arrival/departures to ensure compliance with health protocols.

“Cargo, special and diplomatic flights shall continue to be authorized as per procedure in-vogue,” the CAA said, adding that authorisations granted exclusively for outbound international passenger flight operation shall cease with effect from June 24, 2020.

“All airlines/operators shall be required to adhere to the applicable respective standard operating procedures issued,” it added.

The development comes a few days after Special Assistant to Prime Minister Zulfi Bukhari had apprised the federal cabinet on the plight of overseas Pakistanis.

According to sources, Bukhari, in a cabinet meeting, said that nearly 200,000 Pakistanis overseas have become unemployed.

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, in a Twitter post, announced the resumption of flights on all airports, except Gawadar and Turbat.

"Government of Pakistan has authorized International Flight Operations to/from All International Airports of Pakistan except Gwadar and Turbat airports, with effect from June 20, 2020," it said.



