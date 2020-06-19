Pakistan resumes international flights from June 20

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis said Friday international flight operations would resume from June 20.



The development comes a few days after Special Assistant to Prime Minister Zulfi Bukhari had apprised the federal cabinet on the plight of overseas Pakistanis.



According to sources, Bukhari, in a cabinet meeting, said that nearly 200,000 Pakistanis have become unemployed.

The Ministry of Overseas, in a Twitter post today, announced the resumption of flights on all airports, except Gawadar and Turbat.

"Govt of Pakistan has authorized International Flight Operations to/from All International Airports of Pakistan except Gwadar and Turbat airports, with effect from June 20, 2020," it said.

SOPs shall be mandatory for all Airline Operators: CAA

The Civil Aviation Authority, while announcing the resumption, said that following standard operating procedures shall be mandatory for all airline operators.

The institution said that the flights will be subjected to "applicable restrictions and limitations."

"The permission for International Flight Operations shall be subject to applicable restrictions and limitations as decided by the Competent Authority from time to time in light of the current COVID-19 Scenario and implementation of Health Protocols," it added.

'45,000 stranded Pakistanis to be brought back weekly'

On Wednesday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Moeed Yusuf had said that from June 20, around 45,000 international passengers will be brought back each week.

The premier's aide on national security said that as promised by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government has made the arrangements for the overseas Pakistanis awaiting repatriation.

“Starting from 20th June, we would be bringing approx. 45,000 international passengers per week. This is three times the current 14,000 a week,” he said.