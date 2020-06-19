'Bilbo Baggins' actor Ian Holm is dead

Ian Holm who played Bilbo Baggins in "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobit" film series has died at the age of 88.

The Guardian reported that the British actor died from a Parkinson’s related illness.



“It is with great sadness that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88,” his agent told the paper. “He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer. Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely.”

Holm began his career on stage working as part of the Royal Shakespeare Company and gained international exposure when he was cast as android Ash in the 1979 “Alien” film.



