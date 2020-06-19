Pakistani-born cadet graduates from US Military Academy Preparatory School

He is only the 4th Pakistani to graduate from West Point and hails from Sindh province, according to US Embassy Islamabad. Twitter/U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad)/via The News

WESTPOINT: Cadet Muhammad Taqi Iftikhar has graduated from the prestigious US Military Academy Preparatory School in Westpoint, New York, becoming the fourth Pakistani to mark this achievement, the American Embassy in Islamabad confirmed on Friday.

The US Embassy in Islamabad lauded the young graduate, who hails from Sindh, for the remarkable achievement on Twitter. "Congratulations to Muhammad Taqi Iftikhar, who recently graduated from the prestigious United States Military Academy at West Point," it wrote on Twitter.

"He is only the 4th Pakistani to graduate from West Point and hails from Sindh province," the tweet added, referring to the military training school also known as West Point Prep.