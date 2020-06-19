Justice Faez Isa reference: What’s next?

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa with a majority verdict and sent the matter to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for further action.

The court in its short order earlier today directed the tax authorities to issue a notice within seven days of the order under the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, to the spouse and children of the Justice Isa to offer an explanation regarding the nature and source of the funds used to purchase properties in London.

The properties referred to were located at: No. 40, Oakdale Road, London E11 4DL; No. 90, Adelaide Road, London E10 5NW; and No. 50, Coniston Court, Kendal Street, London W2 2AN.

The notices shall be served at the apex court judge's official residence in Islamabad.

The court also instructed the respondents to provide the record in a timely manner so that the proceedings were not delayed.

The SC order also bound authorities to conclude the process within 60 days of the date of receipt of the notices and issue orders within 75 days without any adjournment and extension in time.

The FBR chairperson has also been directed to submit a signed report to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) regarding the proceedings along with the entire record.

Chief Justice of Pakistan, who is also the chairperson of the council, would then forward the report to the SJC for consideration and further action in the light of the findings made in it.

The SJC, in consultation with the chairperson, may ask for an explanation if the report is not provided within 100 days from the date of this order. The SJC would then take necessary action according to law.