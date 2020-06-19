close
Fri Jun 19, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 19, 2020

Blast in Sindh's Ghotki kills three

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 19, 2020

GHOTKI: At least two Rangers personnel and one civilian lost their lives when a blast took place near a security forces vehicle in Sindh’s Ghotki on Friday, according to DSP Hafiz Qadir.

DSP Qadir said that Rangers personnel were buying meat in the market that a loud blast took place.

He said that the bodies and wounded were shifted to District Hospital Ghotki.

- Details will be added as they come in.

