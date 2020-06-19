Blast in Sindh's Ghotki kills three

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GHOTKI: At least two Rangers personnel and one civilian lost their lives when a blast took place near a security forces vehicle in Sindh’s Ghotki on Friday, according to DSP Hafiz Qadir.
DSP Qadir said that Rangers personnel were buying meat in the market that a loud blast took place.
He said that the bodies and wounded were shifted to District Hospital Ghotki.
- Details will be added as they come in.