Lockdown starts in Karachi's coronavirus 'hotspots'

Authorities have began closing down shops and businesses in several areas of Karachi to curb the spread of coronavirus as Sindh's cases surpassed 62,000, with most of them in the port city.

According to a notification issued from Commissioner Karachi's office late Wednesday, potential coronavirus hotspots have been put under lockdown for two weeks from June 18 to June 2, while grocery and medical stores will remain open.

Coronavirus 'hotspots'

1. District Korangi

- Korangi Town: UC-2 Makhdoom Bilawal, Qayyomabad-A & B Area, Allahwala Town, Nasir Colony, P&T Colony, Darrusalam

- Malir Town: UC-1 Moinaabad Phase 3, SI, 35/3 Model Colony, Jaffar Bagh and Nashtar Square

- Landhi Town: UC-9 36-B Area near to Street Rehmania Nlasjid, Awami Colony, Imambargh Wali Asar Area and Power House Area

- Shah Faisal Town: UC-7 Millat Town, Al-Falah Society and Malir Halt and UC-9 CAA Colony, Cantt. Bazar and Old Iqbalabad

2. District South

- UC Karachi Cantonment: Barzata Line and Doli Khata

- UC Kharadar-3: Lee Market

- UC Saddar-8: Burns Road, M.A. Jinnah Road, Main Saddar and Urdu Bazaar

- UC Phase VI: Khayaban-e-Badar and Khayaban-e-Muhafiz

- UC Lyari: Agra Taj-2 and Behar Colony

3. District East

- Gulshan Town: UC-1 Muhammad All Society, UC-2 Bahadurabad and Block 14, UC-4 Essa Nagri, UC-6 Block 13 (A&C), UC-7 Gulshan-e-Jamal, UC-8 13-D/II, UC-9 Block 7, UC-10 Block 14, 15, 11, Gulistan-e-Johar Block 2, UC-12 Sachal Goth and Rabia Petal, UC-13 Safoora, UC-14 Rufi Lake Drive Inn and Gulistan-e-Johar Block 13

- Jamshed Town: UC-6 PECHS Block 2 Tariq Road and Block 6, UC-7 PECHS Block II and Block 6, UC-8 Balti Mohalla, UC-10 Martin Quarters and Fatima Jinnah Colony, UC-11 Jamat Khana, Jahangir Road Quarters No. 02, Jahangir Road No. 01, Teen Hatti and Bijli Ground, UC-12 Soilder Bazar Numaish Area

4. District West

- UC-5 (Songal): Gulshan-e-Maymar and Khuda Ki Basti Phase 2

- UC-3 (Islam Nagar): Naval Colony, Sector 4

- UC-5 (Saeedabad): Area 5G, 5J, A3

- UC-4 (Metroville): Block 3

- UC-6 (Frontier Colony): Sector 4 & 5 near Malakand Hospital, Ismaili Quarters

- UC-6 (Ghaziabad): Christian Colony

5. District Malir

- UC-3 (Cattle Colony): Road No. 09, Complete Commercial Market area)

- Gulshan-e-Hadeed-6: Complete Commercial Markets of Phase-I & Phase-II

- UC-5 (Jaffer e Tayyar): Jinnah Square Commercial Market

- UC-1 (Muzafarabad): D Area (Main Commercial Market Road from 50 Bedded Hospital to 52 Wing Pakistan Rangers), Old Area (Main Commercial Market Road), Jacob Line (Main Commercial Market Road), Majeed Colony Sector I & II (Main Commercial Markets and Muzafarabad Rerhi Road (Main Commercial Markets from Hospital Chowrangi to Hussain Chowrangi)

- UC-3 (Dawood Chowrangi): Main Commercial Markets from Dawood Chowrangi towards 89 Petrol Pump

- UC-4 (Quaidabad): Main Quaidabad, Gosht Gali, Murghi Khana Main Commercial Market, Majeed Panwala area near Mobile Market and All Mobile Markets.

6. District Central

Gulberg : Selected streets of Joharabad.

North Karachi : Bab-e-Ghazi Apartment Sector I I -E North Karachi selected streets and Anarkali Market.

SOPs for areas under lockdown

i) Anyone entering or exiting the lockdown area shall wear a mask without any exception

ii) Movement of people residing in areas under lockdown shall be strictly restricted

iii) Only grocery shops/convenience stores and pharmacies shall be allowed to remain open in these areas during specific timings as specified in the Home Department's order dated June 01, 2020

iv) All other business activities shall strictly remain closed without any exceptions

v) All kinds of industrial units falling in these areas shall remain closed

vi) No home delivery/take away of any sort will be allowed from restaurants/ fast food joints

vii) Only one person of household shall be allowed outside for buying food items and medicines by displaying original CNIC to the law enforcement agencies

viii) Only one attendant, where extremely necessary, shall be allowed with a person in need of medical care

ix) No private/family get-together will be allowed in private homes

x) No joy riding shall be allowed. Residents coming out of their houses should have a valid reason to do so

xi) Pillion riding shall be strictly banned in these areas

xii) All public transport (buses, taxis, rickshaws, Uber, Careem, Swvl, Airlift) is banned to ply on the roads in these areas

xiii) Government will make every effort to provide ration to the needy people residing in these areas through philanthropic organizations and by employing its own resources

xiv) Government will make every effort to provide mobile dispensaries and mobile utility stores in these areas

xv) The lockdown shall be operational from 7pm on June 18, 2020. It will remain effective till July 7, 2020.