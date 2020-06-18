India has turned IoK into a large prison: Foreign Office

FO spokesperson Aisha Farooqui. Photo: Radio Pakistan

Pakistan on Thursday said India has tuned occupied Kashmir into a large prison with unprecedented restrictions following New Delhi's August 5 move.

FO spokesperson Aisha Farooqui, during her weekly press briefing, said India had turned occupied Kashmir into a jail. “India stands in violation of several resolutions of the Security Council that prescribed an UN-supervised plebiscite to enable the people of occupied Kashmir to exercise their fundamental right to self-determination,” she said.

“New Delhi’s actions are aimed at illegally altering the demographic structure of occupied Kashmir are a violation of multiple UNSC resolutions and international laws," Farooqui said.

The Indian leadership has perpetuated massive violations of human rights against its minorities, in particular Muslims, threatening them with statelessness, she added.

Pakistan lodges protest over Indian ceasefire violations

Indian Charge d'Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned to the Foreign Office on Thursday to register Pakistan's strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupying forces along the Line of Control LoC.

In a statement, Farooqui said four innocent civilians embraced martyrdom while another was injured in indiscriminate and unprovoked firing in Bagsar and Nikial Sectors of the LoC yesterday.

She said that Indian occupying forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

“This year, India has committed 1410 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 12 shahadats and serious injuries to 102 innocent civilians,” she said.

Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the Foreign Office underscored that such senseless acts, in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and complete disregard for international human rights law and international norms, further vitiate the already tense atmosphere.

“The Indian government must realize that its irresponsible policies and unilateral actions are increasingly imperiling peace and security in the region. India must act responsibly in the interest of regional peace and stability,” she said.