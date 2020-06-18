Imran Farooq murder: ATC hands death sentence to three suspects

Photo: File

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Thursday gave life imprisonment sentence to three prime suspects of the Imran Farooq murder case, reported Geo News.

The judgment was read by ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand as the accused appeared before the court through a video link to attend the hearing.

“The prosecution has succeeded in proving the case against all three of you,” remarked the judge during today’s hearing.

The accused, Khalid Shamim, Mohsin Ali and Mauzzam Ali have been in Adiala jail ever since they were arrested.

The court also issued perpetual arrest warrants for MQM founder Altaf Hussain, Iftikhar Hussain, Muhammad Anwar and Kashif Kamran.

In its judgment the court also ordered the accused to pay Rs 1 million each to the heirs of the murdered MQM leader.

The ATC announced the reserved judgment today (Thursday) in the murder case of the MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq, who was killed nine years ago in London.

The judgment was reserved on May 21 after the completion of the trial. During the hearings, 29 witnesses recorded their statements in the case.

In February, a team of Scotland Yard officers had also arrived in Islamabad for a week to facilitate the trial taking place in both London and Pakistan after the UK and Pakistan decided to cooperate and the UK sent the entire murder case file to Pakistan for the trial.

Last year, Pakistan’s lawyer in the UK for the murder case, Toby Cadman, said Britain handed “compelling evidence” to Islamabad.

The MQM leader’s wife, Shumaila Farooq, was also interviewed from London during the lengthy trial. She read out her statement on what happened on September 16, 2010, when her husband was stabbed to death outside his home in Edgware.