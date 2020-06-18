Indian Army martyrs four Pakistani civilians, including a woman: ISPR

The Indian Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nikial and Bagsar Sectors along the LoC targeting civilian population, the ISPR said. The News/Files

RAWALPINDI: Indian Army resorted to unprovoked firing leaving four civilians, including a woman, martyred, the spokesperson for the military's media wing said Wednesday.



"Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked [ceasefire violation] in Nikial & Bagsar Sectors along LOC targeting [civilian] population," Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said.



"4 innocent civilians incl a woman in Ratta Jabbar & Lewana Khaiter vill embraced shahadat, 1 civilian got injured. Pak Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing," the ISPR added.



Villager injured in firing by Indian troops

On Tuesday, an innocent civilian was injured "due to indiscriminate fire of Indian troops" along the Line of Control (LoC), a statement by the military's media wing had said.

The ISPR had identified the civilian as Babar Hussain, a resident of Mehtika village.

According to the ISPR, the ceasefire violation occurred in Bagsar sector along the LoC, with Indian Army troops targeting civilian population.



Pakistan Army vows to thwart Indian designs

Earlier today, Pakistan's top army command resolved to continue thwarting Indian designs and expose the targeting of innocent civilians in Kashmir, according to an official press statement issued after the Corps Commander’s Conference held at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

“The forum was briefed on [the] national and regional security situation,” DG ISPR Maj Gen Iftikhar had said.

“Noting the Indian aggression, the forum resolved to continue thwarting Indian designs and expose Indian targeting of innocent civilians in Kashmir and open support to terrorist outfits,” the DG ISPR had said.

1,296 ceasefire violations in 2020

In a statement earlier this month, the Foreign Office had said: "Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons."

The June 9 statement had added that India has committed 1,296 ceasefire violations in 2020 alone, martyred at least seven civilians, and injured another 98.

"These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security," read the statement.

The FO emphasised that by raising tensions with Pakistan, India cannot divert the attention from the human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.