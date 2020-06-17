Corps Commander session: Military leadership vows to thwart acts of Indian aggression

File photo

Top military leadership on Wednesday resolved to continue thwarting Indian designs and expose targeting of innocent civilians in Kashmir, according to an official press statement issued after the Corps Commander’s Conference held at the General Headquarters.

“The forum was briefed on [the] national and regional security situation,” Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said.

A day earlier all the services chiefs and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee had attended a briefing at the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters and discussed security issues with special focus on the situation on the Line of Control and the Indian occupied Kashmir.



“Noting the Indian aggression, the forum resolved to continue thwarting Indian designs and expose Indian targeting of innocent civilians in Kashmir and open support to terrorist outfits,” the DG ISPR said.

He said that the platform discussed the positive effects of the ongoing Afghan Peace Process along the Western Border and expressed determination to keep supporting the normalisation process through national institutions.

The conference also discussed to continue support to the government against the coronavirus, locust attacks, and anti-polio drive within the available resources.

“It was underlined that COVID-19 can only be fought as a ‘whole of nation approach’ wherein every individual will have to play a role to ensure success through observation of basic procedures and discipline,” the statement added.

Pakistan Army leadership also expressed satisfaction over the ‘continued reduction’ of violent incidents in the country