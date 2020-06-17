Ijaz Shah says working on comprehensive strategy to stem COVID-19 during Eid-ul-Azha

The government is working on a comprehensive strategy to stem coronavirus during Eid-ul-Azha, Interior Minister Brig (retd) Ejaz Ahmed Shah said Wednesday .

Shah said this while chairing a meeting at the ministry to review arrangements to be made for managing the risk of coronavirus outbreak during the upcoming festival.

"Sacrifice of animals on Eid-ul-Azha is a religious obligation and the government will ensure every possible facility in this regard to manage the occasion safely and contain the risk of COVID-19 outbreak," the minister said.

He added that all the arrangements should be made in line with the safety measures and guidelines issued by the health authorities.

Shah said, "A clear strategy is being formulated in consultation with all stakeholders. We [will] also seek guidance from the ulema in this regard."

The protection of the livestock farmers’ interest would also be ensured, he added.

Country to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on July 31, says Fawad

Earlier on Monday, Fawad Chaudhry said that Eid-ul-Azha will be marked on July 31 as per the calendar prepared by the Ministry of Science and Technology".

Taking to Twitter, Chaudhry said that the moon for the month of Zilhajj will be seen in Karachi and its surrounding areas on July 21. He added that the moon could be sighted with the help of binoculars and in some areas, with the naked eye as well.

Chaudhry added that the "exact location" of the moon can also be determined through the Ruet App.

The minister has been advocating that the Ministry of Science and Technology take the lead in the sighting of the moon issue which is usually done by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.