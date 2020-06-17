PM Imran hails Tariq Aziz as 'icon in his time'

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of renowned TV host, actor and politician, Tariq Aziz.

"Saddened to learn of the passing of Tariq Aziz, an icon in his time and a pioneer of our TV game shows. My condolences and prayers go to his family," said the PM in a tweet minutes after news broke of Aziz's demise.

Aziz passed away in Lahore at the age of 84. He began his professional career from Radio Pakistan and was one of the most recognisable voices on radio.

A renowned poet, Aziz was also a former parliamentarian and a respected poet. His hosting skills on the show 'Neelam Ghar' made him a household name in Pakistan over the past four decades in the country.

"I spoke to him over the phone a few days ago, I was worried for him as he had been ill for quite a long while," said Mustansar Hussain Tarar, speaking to Geo News. "I told him if it were not for the COVID-19 and other problems, I would have visited you," he added.

Praising Aziz's versatility, Tarar said that he was the "biggest star of PTV", adding that he had demonstrated his talents as a host, an actor and a poet.