Sindh to present budget for fiscal year 2020-21 today

KARACHI: The budget for the next fiscal year, 2020-21, will be presented in the Sindh Assembly today.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah presided over a cabinet session at the CM House today to review budget recommendations.

In the meeting, the cabinet gave approval for raising the salaries of government employees by 10 %, according to the provincial government spokesperson.

The budget session will begin at 2pm today, where Shah, who also holds the portfolio for provincial finance minister, will present the outlay.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the rules of the Assembly were slightly altered so the members could attend the session virtually from their homes.

According to sources, only 25% of the lawmakers will attend the session in-person.

Special measures have been taken ahead of the session to ensure the safety of the lawmakers as those MPAs will be allowed inside who have tested negative for the virus.

Among other recommendations in the budget documents, Rs5 billion have been allocated to deal with the pandemic measures.

The documents showed that there was no new agricultural research scheme in the provincial budget.

The recommendations also included the allocation of Rs7.2 billion for Malir Expressway and Rs1.86 billion for Karachi-Thatta double-track road.