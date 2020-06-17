'Neelam Ghar' host Tariq Aziz passes away

LAHORE: 'Neelam Ghar' host, actor, poet and politician Tariq Aziz breathed his last on Wednesday, reported Geo News.

The host of the popular game show from back in the day, 'Neelam Ghar' passed away in Lahore. He began his professional career from Radio Pakistan and the first Pakistani anchor on PTV.

A renowned poet, Aziz was also a former parliamentarian and a respected poet. His hosting skills on the show 'Neelam Ghar' made him a household name in Pakistan over the past four decades in the country.

"I spoke to him over the phone a few days ago, I was worried for him as he had been ill for quite a long while," said Mustansir Hussain Tarar, speaking to Geo News. "He sounded a bit depressed. I told him if it were not for the COVID-19 and other problems, I would have visited you," he added.

Praising Aziz's versatility, Tarar said that he was the "biggest star of PTV", adding that he had shown his talents as a compare, as an actor and as a poet.

"He had his own style. He was a very good human being. He was a great poet in Punjabi [language]," said Tarar, saying that he shared memories of a lifetime with the late anchor.