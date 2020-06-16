CJCSC Gen Raza, services chiefs appreciate ISI's 'tireless efforts' for national security

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Intelligence's (ISI) efforts for national security were lauded on Tuesday by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza and the services chiefs, the military's media wing said.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, Gen Raza, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi, and Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan visited the ISI headquarters where they were received by DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hamid.



"A comprehensive briefing was given to military leadership on regional security issues with special focus on the situation of [Line of Control] and [India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir]," ISPR said.



It added that Gen Raza and the services chiefs appreciated ISI's "tireless efforts" for national security and "expressed satisfaction over professional preparedness".

