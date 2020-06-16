close
Tue Jun 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
June 16, 2020

CJCSC Gen Raza, services chiefs appreciate ISI's 'tireless efforts' for national security

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 16, 2020

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Intelligence's (ISI) efforts for national security were lauded on Tuesday by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza and the services chiefs, the military's media wing said.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, Gen Raza, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi, and Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan visited the ISI headquarters where they were received by DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hamid.

"A comprehensive briefing was given to military leadership on regional security issues with special focus on the situation of  [Line of Control] and  [India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir]," ISPR said.

It added that Gen Raza and the services chiefs appreciated ISI's "tireless efforts" for national security and "expressed satisfaction over professional preparedness".

Latest News

More From Pakistan