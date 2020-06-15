NCOC cites 20 cities as potential coronavirus hotspots

Files

The National Command and Coordination Centre (NCOC) cited 20 cities across Pakistan as potential coronavirus hotspots under the trace, track and quarantine (TTQ) strategy.

In Islamabad, the authorities have already sealed G-9/2 and G-9/3 for having over 300 cases. While, I-8, I-10, Ghauri Town, Bharakhau, G6 and G7 are being monitored, a statement issued by NCOC said.

The other cities identified by the NCOC are:

Karachi

Lahore

Quetta

Peshawar

Rawalpindi

Islamabad

Faisalabad

Multan

Gujranwala

Swat

Hyderabad

Sukkar

Sialkot

Gujarat

Ghotki

Larkana

Khairpur

DG Khan

Malakand

Mardan

The NCOC shared that the TTQ strategy is aimed at identifying disease spread and clusters/hotspots to enable targeted lockdowns and need-driven resource optimisation at all levels.

It added the strategy has been formulated to keep the spread of the disease in check while different sectors open up. The strategy involves ramping up of testing, rapidly tracing the contacts of confirmed positive cases, and effective quarantining of positive and suspected cases.



Moreover, in today's meeting, the NCOC was briefed in detail about the operationalisation of additional oxygenated beds and vents including the procurement of this critical healthcare equipment by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) as announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"A total of 2150 additional oxygenated beds will be functional by end July to meet the additional requirement. 1000 oxygenated beds will be functional by end June and another 1150 oxygenated beds by end July," the statement added.

The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Ijaz Shah, Planning Minister Asad Umer, Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz, Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Special Assistant on Information Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Focal Person on COVID-19 Dr Faisal Sultan, Chairman NDMA Gen Muhammad Afzal and senior officials.

NDMA directed to ensure availability of medicines

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan taking notice of the shortage of medicine and injections for COVID-19 patients directed the National Disaster Management Authority to ensure their availability and easy access.

Chairing a review meeting on the situation of coronavirus, the prime minister said directions had been issued to provinces on ensuring a ‘smart lockdown’ and maintaining a balance in protective measures and economic activities during the next few difficult weeks.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the availability of protective gear and personal protective kits as per requirement in fighting coronavirus.

The meeting was informed that at present, 107 coronavirus testing laboratories were operational across the country with 25,000 tests being carried out daily.

Currently, 4,800 ventilators are available, while 1,600 will be added soon. N-95 masks and ventilators are being locally manufactured. Till July, the hospitals of all provinces will be supplied with 2,000 additional beds for COVID-19 wards.

