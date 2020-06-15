PTI MPA Uzma Kardar sacked from Punjab committee

LAHORE: Member of the Punjab Assembly Uzma Kardar was removed on Monday from the Media Strategy Committee and a spokesperson for the provincial government, according to an official notification.

The official notification was issued and signed by Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan.

In the notification, it was mentioned that Kardar is to be removed from the committee with immediate effect.

In General Election 2018, Uzma Kardar won a reserved seat for women as a candidate from the PTI.