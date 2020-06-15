Two Indian High Commission staffers arrested after hit-and-run in Islamabad

Indian High Commission in Islamabad. — indiatvnews

ISLAMABAD: Authorities in the capital arrested two Indian High Commission officials when they attempted to flee after running over a man and critically injuring him.

According to eyewitnesses, a BMW car hit a pedestrian who was walking on the embassy road at around 8am and attempted to flee. The pedestrian was critically injured and shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The car was stopped by a huge crowd of people who handed over the two men to Islamabad Police. After they were arrested, police discovered that the two persons were officials of the Indian High Commission.

Eyewitnesses said the car was being driven irresponsibly and had gotten out of control due to overspeeding. The victim was walking on the footpath at the road when he was run over by the car.

Indian media says two high commission officials 'go missing'

Indian English daily, the 'Times of India' featured a report earlier today, stating that two officials of the Indian High Commission 'had gone missing' in Islamabad.

"The officials were out for an official work before they went missing. The Indian government has taken up the matter with Pakistani authorities," said the report.

Last month, India declared two officials of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi “persona non grata requiring them to leave India within 24 hours” alleging that they had been found guilty of espionage.

Pakistan had condemned the Indian government’s decision to expel the staff members as part of a “persistent anti-Pakistan propaganda”.

Islamabad had said that the two staff members of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were “lifted by the Indian authorities today (31 May 2020) on false and unsubstantiated charges”. They were subsequently released after the Pakistan High Commission intervened.

“We condemn the detention and torture as well as threatening and pressuring of the diplomatic officials to accept false charges,” the Foreign Office had said.