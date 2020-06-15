FM Qureshi rejects Indian defence minister's statement on IoK issue

ISLAMABAD: While responding to a statement by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said it was a misconception that Kashmiris stood with New Delhi.

Debunking the statement by Singh, the foreign minister said that Kashmiris despised the Indian government for its policies and now more than ever.

"If he [Indian Defence Minister] thinks that Kashmiris are with him, then I invite him to come to Muzaffarabad, come there and see how many Kashmiris agree with him," Qureshi said, adding that the Indian minister should invite Pakistani officials to Srinagar to see the true picture.

He added the Modi-led regime was suffering from misunderstanding, thus, things will clear-out after seeking the opinions of Kashmiris on the matter.

Separately while addressing a press conference in Islamabad earlier today, the foreign minister said there will be no change even if India becomes a member of United Nation's Security Council as United Nations (UN) is well-informed about Pakistan's agenda and stance about regional peace.

"We respect the UN resolutions unlike India, who has disrespected the resolutions on all forums, however, the world and UN Human Rights Commission should take notice of such violations," the minister said.

He further said, "We were expecting that after the global pandemic, India would ease the brutal lockdown and would reduce the oppression in the held region of Kasmir but nothing like that happened."

"The Srinagar protests were subdued with a communication blackout but the world still remembers the CAA [Citizenship Amendment Act] raging protests in New Delhi," Qureshi said.

Referring to India's disputes with China in Ladakh, the minister then raised questions, asking which neighbouring county was satisfied with the current foreign policies of New Delhi.

"While advocating Hindutva policies, India has disregarded prestigious forums like SAARC and is constantly threatening the regional peace," the minister maintained.

Pakistan on Sunday had asked the Indian government to immediately remove all restrictions in Indian occupied Kashmir, withdraw occupation forces and abolish draconian laws there instead of entertaining further delusions about Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

While strongly rejecting Indian defence minister's "delusional remarks" through a video address to "Jammu Jan Samvad rally" about AJK and situation in IOJ&K, the foreign office spokesperson had said the statement was another manifestation of the BJP government's delusions about AJK and incurable obsession with Pakistan.