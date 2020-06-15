DG Afghan Transit Trade Zahid Khokhar loses battle to coronavirus

Pakistan Customs lost its most senior officer, Zahid Khokhar to the coronavirus, family sources said on Monday.



Khokhar, who was serving as the director-general of the Afghan Transit Trade at the Pakistan Customs, had been admitted at a private hospital on Sunday, confirmed his family.

They added that Khokhar did not have a pre-existing medical condition but had tested positive for COVID-19.

Khokhar’s body will be sent to Lahore today and the funeral will be held in Model Town.

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar shared his condolences with the family over the death of the bureaucrat.

“He was an honest and upright officer who was promoted to Grade 22 rank just a few days ago. His humility, professionalism and pleasant nature will always stay in my memory,” the minister recalled on Twitter.