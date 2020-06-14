New flights scheduled to bring back over 10,000 Pakistanis stranded abroad

KARACHI: Over 10,000 Pakistanis stranded abroad due to air closure over the coronavirus pandemic are to be repatriated in the coming week via new flights scheduled by Islamabad, Geo News has learnt on Sunday.

At least 54 flights have been scheduled from June 16 to June 20 to bring back stranded Pakistanis.

The issue of repatriation of Pakistanis stranded abroad has been a longstanding one, with many citizens concerned over lack of flights and confusion in communication with the respective embassies and consulates.

According to reports, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would be allowed to operate the maximum number of flights, at 35.

Saudi Arabian Airlines and Emirates were permitted to operate seven flights each, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways two each, and Malindo Air one flight.

The newly-scheduled flights would bring back Pakistanis from the UK, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, France, Iraq, and Kyrgyzstan.