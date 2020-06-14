Sheikh Rashid admitted to hospital

Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has been shifted to the Military Hospital Rawalpindi as he was feeling unwell, said his ministry’s spokesperson Sunday.



The minister had been feeling quite unwell since evening, said the spokesperson.

“Sheikh Rashid is doing better,” said the federal minister’s spokesperson.

The Awami Muslim League (AML) leader has tested positive for novel coronavirus earlier in the week. However, he said he had been taking necessary precautionary measures and there was no symptoms of the pandemic disease in him. He said he was feeling better himself.

He went into self-isolation at home after he contracted the infection.

The minister’s close aide, Syed Asim, who managed his social media presence, died earlier on Saturday.

As the current month began, the pneumonic pandemic’s rampage intensified with several top politicians testing positive for COVID-19. They include former prime ministers Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Yousuf Raza Gilani, PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, PTI MPA from Sindh Khurrum Sher Zaman, PTI MNA Jai Prakash, PPP MPA Sharjeel Memon and PML-N Punjab Assembly lawmaker Mian Naveed Ali from Pakpattan.

