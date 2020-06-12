close
Fri Jun 12, 2020
June 12, 2020

Budget 2020-21: People urge government to provide relief in budget

Fri, Jun 12, 2020

People have urged the authorities to provide relief in the budget for the fiscal year 2020-21, as the coronavirus lockdown has hit their income badly after business activities are paralysed across the country due to global pandemic.

Talking to Geo News, they asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government to keep the poor segment of the society in mind while preparing the next budget.

"Due to high inflation, we are facing immense problems as our purchasing power has been eroded significantly,” a Karachi-based worker said.

Another said that he expected a tough budget as the government itself is in a difficult position this time.

