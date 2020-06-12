Pakistan's first COVID-19 testing kit approved by DRAP, says Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry confirmed that the government has accomplished another landmark as Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Friday approved the country's first COVID-19 testing kit.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said that with this new development there will be a significant reduction in our cost and we would also save a lot on the import bill.

"Congratulations to @Official_NUST and our brilliant scientists ...you people have made us proud," he wrote on Twitter.

The National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) had developed 1.5 million testing kits, which were forwarded to DRAP for approval.

As of today, Pakistan's coronavirus cases exceeded 125,900 with above 2,000 deaths.