Sugar Commission report: Govt to challenge IHC decision regarding implementation

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday has announced to challenge the decision of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to stop the implementation of the Sugar Commission report.

While talking on Shahzeb Khanzada's show on Geo News, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akbar said that the government should appeal against the decision of the Islamabad High Court.

He said that when the government will not be able to take action against the hoarders and violators, how will the public get sugar at Rs 70 per kg?

Yesterday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had barred the government from taking action on the sugar inquiry commission report, issuing directives for the product to be sold at the rate of Rs70/kg for the next 10 days.

The 10-day stay order was issued by Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Thursday who was hearing a petition filed against the sugar inquiry commission report.

Read More: IHC issues 10-day stay order on sugar inquiry commission

During yesterday's hearing, one of the counsels for the sugar mill owners, Makhdoom Ali Khan, had told the court that the Constitution has stated that the federation and provinces have different rights.

The lawyer had told the court that an ad-hoc committee was formed in February to take action over the rising sugar prices. He had added that the commission asked the federal government to carry out a forensic audit.

“The committee was formed on the recommendations of the commission,” said the lawyer.

To this, the IHC CJ had asked the details about what the commission had said about the rising sugar prices.

“The commission, in a 324-page report, mentioned a lot of reasons [for the sugar price hike],” Khan told the court. He added that the commission had requested that action be taken against the FBR, FIA and NAB officials.