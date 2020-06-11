MoU about indigenous development of Electro-Medical devices inked

The Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Health signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) regarding indigenous development of Electro Medical devices on Thursday.

The ceremony was held at the National Command and Operation Center (NCC) Islamabad. Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Prime Minister's Special Assistant (SAPM) on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza and Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council and Chief Executive Officer Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) attended the event.

The framework under this mechanism would spark off innovation and local engineering solutions in this field and will improve healthcare facilities.

The initiative is expected to open a way forward for the innovators to invest multiple electro-medical equipment in Pakistan.

Currently, electro-medical devices are being regulated by the DRAP and 15 ventilators are in various phases of trials. Machine trials of 4 ventilators by the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) will be completed by the end of current week.

Speaking on the occasion, the science minister said that Pakistan is in a position to export personal protective equipment.

Noting that currently export orders worth $10 million are pending, the minister said that his ministry will also enhance cooperation with local surgical goods manufacturing companies.

Meanwhile, Mirza said the country has improved its healthcare system and it will be manufacturing ventilators, soon.