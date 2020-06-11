Two soldiers embrace martyrdom, two injured in North Waziristan IED attack: ISPR

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom on June 10, 2020. — The News/Files

RAWALPINDI: In an improvised explosive device attack on security forces two soldiers embraced martyrdom and two were injured, the Inter-Services Public Relations said late Wednesday.



The ISPR, in a statement, said: "IED attack on Security Forces vehicle as troops were conducting routine patrolling in South East of Miranshah, North Waziristan."

The soldiers who embraced martyrdom were identified as Subedar Aziz and Lance Naik Mushtaq.

Last month, an officer and five other soldiers were martyred, while one was injured, in an improvised explosive device blast in the Buleda area of Balochistan.

According to ISPR, security forces conducted routine patrolling in Buleda, district Kech, 14 kilometres from Pakistan-Iran Border to check possible routes used by terrorists in the mountainous and extremely treacherous terrain of Mekran.

As the FC South Balochistan troops were moving back to their base after their assigned patrolling duty, the reconnaissance vehicle of FC troops was targeted with a remote-controlled IED. Resultantly, six lives were lost.



