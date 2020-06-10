Ijaz Shah briefs PM Imran on interior ministry's work to combat terrorism, promote tourism

Interior Minister Brig (r) Ijaz Ahmad Shah briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on various developments pertaining to visa policy, terrorism, smuggling, operations against land-grabbing mafia. Twitter/Ministry of Interior, Pakistan (Official) (@MOIofficialPk)/via The News

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Brig (r) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Wednesday briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on various aspects of his ministry's work, including combatting terrorism, as he presented a 20-month performance report of his ministry and its various departments.

In a meeting, Shah briefed PM Imran on developments in visa policy, terrorism, smuggling, operations against land-grabbing mafia, and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The interior minister told PM Imran that some 14 high-level committees of experts were formed and would present their recommendations on various issues within a month.



He said that electronic visas were introduced to 175 countries around the world to promote investment and tourism in Pakistan, making it quite convenient to obtain visa to the country.

A comprehensive policy was formulated to eradicate terrorism and a detail strategy prepared and implemented to combat smuggling, Shah added.

At least 70 operations were carried out in Islamabad to recover 15,000 kanals of land — worth about Rs100 billion — from the land-grabbing mafia, the federal minister informed PM Imran.

"NADRA is providing all possible assistance to other state agencies in the national interest," he added.