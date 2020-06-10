NCC instructs postponement of exams, private schools seek June 15 reopening

Members of All Private Schools Association hold placards during a protest demanding the government open private schools despite the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, in Karachi on June 10, 2020. The World Health Organisation has told Pakistan it should implement "intermittent" lockdowns to counter a surge in coronavirus infections that has come as the country loosens restrictions, officials said. — AFP/Asif Hassan

The National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Wednesday directed provincial governments to postpone and reschedule examinations across the country, as a protest raged outside the Karachi Press Club demanding the reopening of educational institutes.

The education secretary penned down a letter to the four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir, underscoring that this is not a suitable time to conduct examinations as the country struggles to stem the spread of coronavirus.

"Some educational institutions and madressahs had previously requested to conduct exams in the months of June and July. However, keeping in view the pandemic , provincial governments should ensure that there are no examinations conducted in their respective regions," he said.

Meanwhile, Fazlur Rehman, in a press conference, demanded that educational institutes and madressahs be allowed to reopen.

We should understand that the education sector is facing a huge loss for which the government has not planned anything, he said.

Speaking of madressah students, he warned that if they are not occupied in classroom learning, they will take up activities not approved of by the state.

Private school association stages demonstration

In Karachi, the Private Schools Action Committee protested outside the press club, demanding the government allow educational institutes to reopen by June 15.

The protesters said that they will ensure “strict measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus” at schools.

The committee members warned that there will be nationwide protests if educational institutes are not allowed to resume operations.

Slamming the Sindh government for not granting permission in this regard, the association said that the heads of private schools are generating expenses for rents, electricity and other taxes from their own pockets for over four months now.

Last week, the Sindh High Court (SHC) asked a provincial law officer and a counsel for private schools to reach an agreement on the payment criteria for 20% concession in tuition fees to the students for April and May, reported The News.

The remarks were made during a hearing of petitions of private schools and non-government organisations, which had respectively challenged and supported the Sindh COVID-19 Emergency Relief Ordinance that bound the educational institutions to not charge more than 80% of the total monthly fees.

'Sindh's schools will be the last to reopen'

Earlier this month, a meeting of the Sindh education department's steering committee under provincial education minister Saeed Ghani had decided that teaching would not be allowed in any public or private educational institute across the province.

However, private educational institutes are permitted to start online education. All of these schools must fully comply with SOPs, Ghani said.

The education minister said there was no final decision as yet on the reopening of schools in the province as the coronavirus cases continue to rise all over Pakistan.

According to Geo News, Ghani said the schools would be the "last places to be reopened in the province". Parents would not send children to schools in the current situation, he had added.



