Indian troops' unprovoked firing leaves four civilians critically injured: ISPR

Four critically injured as India resorts to unprovoked firing along LOC. — The News/File

RAWALPINDI: Four civilians were injured on Tuesday as Indian Army resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

The ISPR, in a statement, said: "Indian Army Troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Jandrot Sector along LoC targeting [the] civilian population."

Four civilians, including, two women and children were critically injured in the Dera Sher Khan, Sandhara, and Bamroch villages, the ISPR said.

According to the media's military wing, the injured people were evacuated to a nearby medical facility.

The injured were identified as Nasreen, 26, of Sandhara village; Munshi, 7, of Bamroch; Momna, 7, and Rabia, 24 ,of Dera Sher Khan.