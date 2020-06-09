Shehbaz Sharif appears before NAB a week after watchdog's arrest attempt

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday made an appearance at the National Accountability Bureau office in Lahore in connection with cases of money laundering and assets beyond known sources of income.

The development follows an attempt a week ago by NAB to arrest Sharif from his Model Town residence. After a two-hour long siege, NAB officials had to return empty handed after learning Sharif is not present there. It came after Sharif was a no show for a NAB summons earlier that day.

The opposition leader's appearance today amid heavy security arrangements lasted a little over an hour.

A number of PML-N supporters had gathered outside the office to chant slogans in support of the party leader.

Sharif has been granted interim bail by the Lahore High Court till June 17 in the aforementioned cases.

'NAB-Niazi nexus has already decided to arrest Sharif'

Following the visit, PML-N leader Ataullah Tarar said: "What was the need to conduct a raid at Shehbaz Sharif's residence?"

Tarar said that the "NAB-Niazi nexus have already decided to arrest Shehbaz Sharif" (without a court verdict in the matter). "The June 2 attempt is a reflection of the nexus," he said.

The PML-N questioned the need of an interrogation at this stage when Sharif had been in NAB custody for 133 days.

"Even today, they made grave accusations and did not submit proof for the same in court," he said.

"Their politics of vengeance has no end [...] Were 130 days really not enough?" Tarar continued.

He questioned whether "Imran Khan Niazi who lives in a 400 kanal house" had been asked how much tax he had paid.

"Jahangir Tareen who has been named by the sugar inquiry commission was given a royal farewell as he left for London," Tarar remarked, adding: "Who gave permission to the one who robbed the country of Rs100 billion to leave the country?"

He said that meanwhile the opposition has been put on the exit control list at the inquiry stage of cases against them.

'Sharif deluded to think he can escape'

Meanwhile, Punjab information minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan referring to an Urdu idiom said that Sharif's appearance today is like "a fool having realised his mistake and coming home".

Chohan said Sharif is "deluded" if he thinks he can "escape the law's grip".

He said Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah and other PML-N leaders are now realising the "inevitable consequences of their actions".

Chohan said that under Prime Minister Imran Khan's rule, all efforts to bring to heel "corrupt mafia" for accountability will continue "at all costs".



