Sindh government forms committee to take action against fake domicile holders

Sindh Information Minister Nasir Shah on Tuesday said that a committee has been formed to investigate the fake domiciles' issue in the province and asserted that strict action will be taken against those holding bogus domiciles and that they will be terminated from their jobs.



"Action will be taken against those with fake domiciles," said Sindh information minister Nasir Shah on Tuesday during a news conference, adding that so far 154 suspected domiciles have come to light from four districts of the province. These included Larkana, Kashmore, Ghotki and Jamshoro.

Shah said that certain cases of dual domiciles have also surfaced that have been highlighted in the preliminary report which has been sent to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Meanwhile, Senator Murtaza Wahab said that the committee will complete its findings in 30 days and would enact laws against the misuse of fake domiciles in the province, assuring that fair treatment would be meted out by the government.

"An appeal forum will also be formed under the chairmanship of the home secretary in this regard," he added.

Lyari Building collapse

Referring to the Lyari Building incident, the minister said that there are an estimated 422 derelict buildings in Karachi, lamenting that the attitude of people, in general, is that they do not want evacuate their houses because of the fear of becoming shelterless.

"We [Sindh government] is working on the replacement of dilapidated buildings, among which many date back to the pre-independence era," he disclosed.

On Sunday, a multi-storey building collapsed in the metropolis after which a rescue operation began in the area to recover bodies and shift the wounded to the hospital for treatment.

The rescue operation is underway for the third consecutive day during which bodies of three women were pulled out from under the rubble.

So far 13 bodies, which include those of four women, have been recovered from the wreckage. A man was rescued alive from the rubble after 24 hours only to succumb to his injuries at the hospital.



