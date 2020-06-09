Inquiries against Dr Zafar Mirza, former health minister Aamir Kiani approved in NAB meeting

The inquiry against Dr Zafar Mirza (L) — who has been spearheading Pakistan's response to the coronavirus pandemic — was made based on complaints against him. The News/via Geo.tv/Files

ISLAMABAD: At least three inquiries — including against Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza and former health minister Aamir Mehmood Kiani — were approved by the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) executive board, a notification issued Tuesday read.

According to a statement issued by the anti-graft watchdog, the NAB executive board's meeting — chaired by Justice (r) Javed Iqbal — green-signaled the three inquiries. They also include a probe against certain officials of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) and Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Details of the inquiries against Kiani and the officials of the PCAA and CDA were unclear; however, the one against Dr Mirza — who has been spearheading Pakistan's response to the coronavirus pandemic — was made based on complaints against him.



The notification mentioned that the purpose of providing details from the NAB's executive meeting was not to hurt anyone but that all of the inquiries were initiated on the basis of allegations.

Kiani was removed as the health minister back in April 2019 during a major Cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Imran Khan almost nine months of holding the post. He faces allegations of illegally bumping up the prices of medicines.

On the other hand, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had recently initiated action on a complaint of the Young Pharmacists Association, which had accused Dr Mirza had face masks smuggled in collaboration with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) deputy director Ghazanfar Ali.