Govt urged to reduce taxes in next budget

The business community leaders asked the government on Monday to reduce taxes in the upcoming budget for the year.

According to an official notification, a session related to the upcoming budget was chaired by Adviser to PM on Finance Dr Hafeez Shaikh.

In the meeting, traders' community leader Qasim Teli and members of Karachi Chamber of Commerce were present via video link to give suggestions.

The business community members asked the government to expedite business activities and create ease of business.

The traders urged the government to create better business opportunities in the next budget, adding that the Federal Bureau of Revenue should issue tax refunds of traders.

Hafeez Shaikh heard the recommendations of traders and businessmen, and assured them that their suggestions will be mulled over.