Meghan Markle would've been silenced on BLM if she was still part of the royal family

Meghan Markle recently broke her silence over the surging racial tensions in the United States.

The Duchess of Sussex’s speech to her former high school, Immaculate Heart, had come as a powerful source of strength for the country’s black community fighting against racial inequality.

However, it has now been revealed that things would’ve been poles apart had the former actor still been part of the British royal family along with her husband Prince Harry.

Queen Elizabeth II’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter spoke about the speech during an interview with Newsweek, saying it wouldn’t have happened at all had the duchess still been in the United Kingdom.

"It would have been pretty impossible. What's happened in the states is an absolute tragedy and it should never have happened but unfortunately it did happen. Had Meghan and Harry still been in the U.K. and working members of the royal family that speech couldn't have happened,” Arbiter said.

He further clarified that Meghan would have never gotten the permission to give the entire speech over its politicization.

"I'm talking about the whole speech, end of. It's highly politicized because of the very nature of what it is. And it's starting to voice opinions about the internal affairs of another country.

“I don't think the queen has to say anything. It is a social issue for the United States and it is not for a head of state to voice an opinion, whether the queen or the president of France or whoever,” he concluded.