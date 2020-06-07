PPP MPA Sharjeel Memon contracts coronavirus

PPP MPA Sharjeel Memon on Sunday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and has gone into self-isolation.

Memon is the Sindh government’s focal person for coronavirus in Hyderabad and also attended the provincial assembly session two days ago.

On Thursday, PML-N Punjab Assembly lawmaker Mian Naveed Ali from Pakpattan had tested positive for coronavirus.

Naveed had told Geo News during a telephonic conversation that his health had deteriorated over the past few days. After experiencing symptoms of the virus, including fever, he got himself tested.

After the test result came back positive, the PML-N lawmaker said he has isolated himself at home and his condition is better now.

He also thanked all those who prayed for his speedy recovery.

KP, Punjab assembly lawmakers fall prey to virus

Previously, two provincial assembly lawmakers succumbed to COVID-19.

PTI MPA Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel from Nowshera and PML-N MPA Shaukat Manzoor Cheema from Gujranwala both passed away after being on ventilator for a few days.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Ali Khan, Kakakhel had tested positive for coronavirus in the last week on May.

"Mian Jamsheduddin was on ventilator for the last three days and passed away in the morning," Khan had said on Wednesday.

"Mian Jamsheduddin's son Mian Omar has recovered from coronavirus while other family members have tested negative for it," he had added.

Meanwhile, Cheema, a member of the Punjab Assembly, had been admitted to the Pakistan Kidney And Liver Institute (PKLI) after contracting the virus. He had been on a ventilator since Eid, according to hospital officials.

He also suffered from heart ailments, said the officials.



