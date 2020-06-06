19 more patients die of coronavirus within 24 hours in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Saturday that the coronavirus has claimed 19 more lives within the past 24 hours, taking the provincial death toll to 634.

In a statement issued from the CM House on Saturday, Shah reported that 1,475 new cases emerged when 7,030 tests were conducted. “We have 36,364 cases in Sindh against 222,890 tests conducted so far,” he said.

Shah said that at present 17,465 patients were under treatment, of them 16,138 are in home isolation, 61 at isolation centers and 1,266 in different hospitals. “At present 388 patients are in critical condition, of them 58 have been put on the ventilators,” he said.

He said that through telemedicine all the patients in home isolation were being treated properly. “The Sindh government has engaged around 500 doctors all over Sindh to keep in touch with patients in home isolation and provide them treatment,” he said and added in case of emergency they were being shifted to hospitals.

According to Shah, 554 patients recovered and discharged to their homes. He added that so far 18,265 patients have recovered, which constituted 50.3 percent recovery rate, the highest in the country.

Giving district-wise break-up of the cases, the chief minister said that out of 1,475 cases of the province, 990 cases were detected in Karachi. They include district East 366, Central 223, South 176, Malir 87, Korangi nine and West 48, he added.

He said that Ghotki has 97 new cases, Larkana 64, Hyderabad 59, Sukkur 56, Jacobabad 26, Dadu 19, Shikarpur 13, Khairpur 10, Mirpurkhas seven, Sanghar six, Shaheed Benazirabad three, Thatta two, Umerkot, Badin, Jamshoro, Kambar, Kashmore have one each.

Shah urged the people of Sindh to be cautious of the virus and adopt Standard Operating Procedures as part of life.