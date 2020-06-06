Valuable information extracted from PIA crashed flight's data, cockpit voice recorder: Airbus

Airplane manufacturing company said on Saturday that important information has been extracted from Pakistan International Airlines crashed flight PK-8303's data recorder and cockpit voice recorded.

Airbus wrote a letter on Saturday to all the airlines operating its A320 model in flights. The letter was written from Chief Product Safety Officer Yannick Malinge.

In the letter, the company’s safety officer said that investigation is underway regarding the Pakistan International Airlines crash.

The company said that the doomed flight’s data recorder and cockpit voice reorder have been heard and analysed.

Airbus stated that in the inquiry, Pakistan Aircraft Accident Investigation Board representatives are also involved.

The letter said the flight recorder and cockpit voice recorder have provided important information.

The airplane manufacturing company said that it is completely cooperating with the investigation team.

Currently at this stage, we do not have any special protective recommendations for the airlines, the letter stated.

On Friday, France's Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) said that "technical work" to download and decode the flight data recorder information as well as the cockpit voice recorder data from the Airbus jet that had crashed in Pakistan is complete.

It said the work was carried out at the request of Pakistan's Aircraft Accident and Investigation Board (AAIB) and now analysis of the data will commence.

According to the statement by BEA, the Pakistan investigation board "will publish at a later date a preliminary statement on the event based on downloaded data".

Ninety-nine people were aboard the ill-fated PK-8303 PIA flight when the plane crashed on May 22 in a residential area near Karachi's Jinnah International Airport, a few moments before landing.

Except for two survivors, all others perished.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in a report issued on Tuesday has alleged that the PIA pilot violated landing protocol, reported The News.

According to the report, the pilot disregarded air traffic control's (ATC) direction to lower the altitude.

During the ill-fated flight, the pilot made a first landing attempt and the plane briefly touched the ground multiple times, before attempting to land for a second time. Experts say the pilots likely tried to land the Airbus without lowering the wheels, damaging both engines so badly they soon failed.