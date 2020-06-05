Pakistan Army downs 8th spy drone from India: ISPR

ISPR/Handout via The News

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army has downed yet another spy drone sent from India across the Line of Control (LoC), the military's media wing said in a statement issued Friday.



"Pakistan Army troops shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in Khanjar Sector along LOC," Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said.

"The quadcopter had intruded 500 meters on Pakistan’s side of the LOC," Maj Gen Iftikhar added, noting that it was the eighth Indian quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army troops this year.

'Do not play with fire'

Earlier this week, the DG ISPR had warned India that Pakistan would respond with full might to any misadventure and that it should "not play with fire".

Speaking during Geo News programme Capital Talk, Maj Gen Iftikhar had said Pakistan was ready for any military adventurism and there would be "uncontrollable and unintended consequences".

The military spokesperson had said Pakistan Army's capability was demonstrated in its response last year. “Do not play with fire,” he had warned the Indian side.

He had also rejected the Indian allegations of so-called launchpads, saying the UN military observers were free to go anywhere in Pakistan but New Delhi had never allowed international media and observers on its side of the border.



“Things can become clear if the Indian side also allows access to the UN military observer group.”

India plans to mount aggression against Pakistan

Maj Gen Iftikhar had also said India's spy quadcopters had violated the Pakistani airspace several times and in recent days had been shot down as well.

On May 29, the Pakistan Army had downed another Indian spy quadcopter that violated Pakistani airspace from Kanzalwan Sector along the LoC — making it that week's second drone to be shot down.

On May 27, the army had downed an Indian surveillance drone that had crossed over the LoC into the Rakh Chakri sector.

He had said India planned to mount aggression against Pakistan in the next few months to divert the world's attention from its failures and embarrassment on multiple fronts, including the border issue with Nepal, mismanagement of coronavirus, and its dwindling economic situation.