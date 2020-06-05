Sindh records highest-ever daily death toll with 40 virus fatalities

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday said that 40 more patients lost their lives to the virus within 24 hours, making it the highest death toll since March 19, when the first fatality was reported.

In a statement issued from CM House, Shah said that 1,353 new cases have emerged against 7,377 tests conducted.

He said that the government has so far conducted 215,860 tests against which 34,889 cases were diagnosed as positive.

Shah said that 40 more patients died over night. The number of deaths from the coronavirus in Sindh has reached 615, which constituted 1.7 percent.

“40 death within 24 hours is the highest figure since March 19 when first death was reported,” he said. The CM Sindh added that at present 370 patients were in a critical condition, including 62 on ventilators.

According to the chief minister, at present 16,487 patients were under treatment, of them 15,156 were in home isolation, 76 at isolation centers and 1,255 at different hospitals.

The CM said that 1,005 patients have recovered and returned to their normal life. The number of patients recovered so far has reached to 17,787, which constituted 51 percent of the total patients.

Shah said that out of 1,353 new cases, 984 belonged to Karachi. District East has 282 cases, Central 204, South 162, Malir 148, Korangi 108 and West 80, he added.

“Hyderabad has 70 new cases, Ghotki 41, Sukkur 26, Khairpur 25, Jacobabad 17, Larkana 14, Mirpurkhas 12, Jamshoro and Sanghar 11 each, Tando Mohammad khan and Kashmore six each, Naushehroferoze three, Badin Dadu, Kambar and Shikarpur have two each, Sujawal and Thatta one each,” said the statement.

The chief minister once again urged people of Sindh to be cautious and adopt precautionary measures against coronavirus infection.