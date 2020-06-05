Seven children drown in River Indus near Thatta: police

THATTA: Seven children who had gone swimming in River Indus, drowned on Friday, reported Geo News.

According to police, seven children aged between 6-10 years drowned after they had gone swimming in River Indus to escape the heat.

Locals pulled out bodies of all seven children, three girls and four boys, from the river. They said that the victims lived in the nearby village of Daim Marri.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and ordered Commissioner Hyderabad to present a report on the matter.

"Cooperate with parents in every way," instructed the chief minister to the relevant authorities.