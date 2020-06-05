High-profile terrorist arrested by CTD in Karachi

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), in joint operation with other intelligence agencies, has arrested one of the 'most wanted terrorists' of an outlawed organisation, identified as Jan Alam, during a SITE operation conducted in Karachi on Friday.

According to In charge CTD Shahid Karim, the arrested terrorist is involved in several high-profile cases including martyrdom of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)Bahauddin in 2014, had masterminded the suicide attack on Inspector Shafiq Tanoli and carried out bomb blast in Imambargah Azakhana Kausar in 2013.

With his training in Afghanistan, the accused is an expert in making pressure bombs, tennis ball bombs and motorcycle bombs, said the CTD official.

Alam and his three other accomplice are included in the CTD’s Red Book and were involved in grenade attack on Mominabad Police Station. The nabbed terrorist is also accused of murdering two policemen during Metroville incident in 2014 and is also charged for attacking his wife's uncle, the official notified.

The terrorist is also accused of murdering Awami National Party (ANP)’s Amir Sardar in 2012 and later carrying out pressure-cooker IED blast at his funeral prayers. Alam is also indicted for bombing ANP Sindh's Bashir Jan in 2013.

Last month, four terrorists were killed by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) during an operation ear Azam Chowk in Bhawalpur, reported Geo News.



According to a CTD official, an exchange of fire took place between the CTD officials and the militants in which four terrorists were killed. Three, however, managed to escape. The slain terrorists were identified as Amanullah, Abdul Jabbar, Rehman Ali and Aleem.

The spokesperson added that the militants were affiliated with the banned outfit Daesh and that officials had recovered hand grenades, SMG rifles and advanced weapons from the slain terrorists.